BullStreet Commission Reconvenes After Two Years

It's been more than two years since the BullStreet Commission met, despite taxpayers' concerns since Spirit Communications Park opened. The city of Columbia restarted the commission to look at finances and monitor progress on the development.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It's been more than two years since the BullStreet Commission met, despite taxpayers' concerns since Spirit Communications Park opened. The city of Columbia restarted the commission to look at finances and monitor progress on the development.

The last time the commission met was in September 2014. It is still unclear why they stopped meeting, but the commission said they are ready to get back to work.

"As an active community member of the downtown neighborhoods, I've been closely following this project from the beginning," said Rebecca Haynes, a member of the BullStreet Commission.

In the hour-long meeting on Monday, the commission heard from Robert Hughes, the project manager for the BullStreet development. According to Hughes, 20 acres of land has been set aside for the development of a new city park.

"Creating walking paths tying into the Greenway. Creating new playing fields, new playgrounds. It's really going to be an exciting amenity for the site," said Hughes.

There have been concerns from the community about the success of the development. Back in January, Cobb Theaters pulled out of the BullStreet project, but Councilman Howard Duvall remains optimistic.

"There are a lot of positive things to be reported, and this commission needs to be up-to-date on the positive points of the development and be the cheerleaders for the community," said Duvall.

According to Hughes, more than 60 percent of the former State Hospital property is sold, under development or under contract. These businesses are expected to attract people of all ages.

"They wanted to bring in retailers that Columbians travel to Charlotte or Atlanta for. What are the things that are missing in the Columbia scene," said Haynes.

The BullStreet project still has a long way to go until it is complete, but the commission hopes they can be the eyes and ears for the community.

One of the major topics the group would like to discuss is the traffic impact it would have on nearby communities. The commission's next meeting is scheduled for June 19th.

© 2017 WLTX-TV