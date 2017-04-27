Burglary Foiled, Five Under Arrest, Orangeburg Deputies Say

Handcuffs, Thinkstock Images

Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - A Thursday afternoon burglary was foiled and five are under arrest, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department.

Sometime around noon, a burglary was reported in Cordova and "deputies responded to this call so quickly that the suspects were not only still present but were forced to abandon their vehicle to flee,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Investigators say the suspects fled into a nearby wooded area near the intersection of Blewer and Elder Blanch Roads. Deputies say they set up a perimeter around the wooded area and arrested five suspects after about an hour-long search.

The vehicle used in the burglary was seized for evidence collection and, according to investigators, several guns recovered are being processed to determine if came from other burglaries.

The subjects are currently being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, according to investigators. Deputies say they will release more details as it becomes available.

© 2017 WLTX-TV