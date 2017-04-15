Burned Body Found at Richland County Apartment Complex

Richland County Deputies and Columbia Firefighters found a body at the Paces Brook Apartments

Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department said a burned body was found at an apartment complex late Saturday night.

Deputies said they responded to the Paces Brook Apartments on Paces Brook Avenue just after 10 p.m. Saturday night after being notified by the Columbia Fire Department that they had found a body near some bushes.

Deputies said firefighters were called initially for a brush fire.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has turned the case over to the Columbia Police Department because it is in their jurisdiction.

