Newberry County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested an activity school bus driver in Newberry County after troopers saw the driver going the wrong way down a road.

Sgt. Bob Beres said troopers arrested Brent Patrick Carter from Goose Creek for DUI, after they measured his Blood Alcohol Content as .18.

Troopers spotted the Goose Creek High School activity bus going eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 34 in Newberry County, without any headlights around 7:05 p.m. Sunday night.

Troopers pulled the vehicle over as it was attempting to get onto Interstate 26 towards Columbia.

Sgt. Beres said the activity bus was carrying 15 students and three adults.

Beres said the students were turned over to Berkeley County officials and DSS was notified.

