Business Group Backs Erasing More Minor Crimes from Records

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce supports allowing ex-cons to erase more minor offenses from their criminal records to make it easier for them to get a job.



Chamber CEO Ted Pitts says business leaders back the idea of helping ex-cons "become productive, taxpaying citizens," since criminal records can prevent job applicants from being called in for an interview or even filling out an application.



A House subcommittee advanced legislation Tuesday expanding offenses eligible for expungement.



Currently, only a first minor offense can be erased.



The bill provides flexibility in expunging a later crime, in case it's more problematic in a job search, and allows several related offenses to be grouped together.



Pitts says removing minor offenses such as drug possession will improve people's lives while helping businesses fill openings.

