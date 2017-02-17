Democrats last claimed the governor’s office with the election of Jim Hodges in 1998. Both the state House and the Senate are dominated by Republicans. Only the re-election of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of Columbia has kept the state’s nine-member congressional delegation from being an all-GOP group. (Photo: Greenville News File photo)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- A bill that wants to license businesses under one statewide system is seeing pushback from local governments.



Currently, if you want to open a business, you get licensed through and pay fees to your city or county government.

However, a proposed bill looks to change that, by streamlining the process under the state government.



Under the measure, businesses would pay through a state website, which would send the money to the respective cities or counties.



The business license council, which is made up of businesses, city officials and state leaders, would set a schedule of 7 classes that would tell businesses what classes they are in.

Cosponsor of the bill, Rep. Gary Simrill says cities would then be able to set their own rates for those classes.

"Ultimately, the cities get to decide how much to charge," he said. "Also if the cities have special considerations in their areas, such has hotels on the coast, cities could establish sub classes such as 5b if they need to create a special subclass. That could also be used for example if they want to lure a big business in such as the deal Boeing has with North Charleston."

The bill is concerning local governments like the Town of Irmo. Councilman Julius Waites fears all of the money would not come back to their town, where roughly 50 percent of their budget is from business licenses.

"We will lose a large chunk of our revenue, and that will make us reissue property taxes on our residents and could be as much as 400 dollars on a 100 thousand dollar residence."

Rep. Joe McEachern said he signed onto the bill to affect change and keep an eye on what this would do to counties. He said the current system is flawed, and business licenses should not be collected as a tax.

In addition to that, McEachern said the problem lies with previous legislation passed Act 388, that capped taxes on local governments.

"I think the General Assembly just has not deat with that," he said. "When they capped what local governments can do, its really pitting homeowners against the businesses."

Irmo's Mayor said he will be working with the Municipal Association to ensure the money will come back to them.

"The bill was designed to streamline the process and standardize it- not to be a revenue reducing bill for municipalities, and that's what we need to stick on and that's what we need to focus on."



(© 2017 WLTX)