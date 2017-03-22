Business to Expand Inside Bakery at BullStreet

SOCO at the Bakery at BullStreet building

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - SOCO announced plans to expand at the historic Bull Street complex in Columbia. T

he company says it will expand to take up the entire 4,200 square feet of space at the Bakery at BullStreet building.

SOCO opened in August of 2016. The company provides space for coworking and events. SOCO says the expansion in summer of 2017 will allow the company to offer more space and allow for private meeting space and private offices.

Software products and services company Krumware will be the first to move into the private offices.

In a news release, SOCO's managing partner Greg Hilton said, “We have seen really incredible growth since opening our second location at BullStreet, and we’re excited to continue to expand into our new digs. Our community members absolutely love the BullStreet experience: historic, emerging, gritty and full of opportunity. Our Vista and BullStreet locations are just the tip of the iceberg in our vision to build a network of interconnected innovation spaces powered by community, to allow creators of all backgrounds to do the work they love every single day.”

