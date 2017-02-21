Businesses support road-funding bill

Business leaders are calling on legislators to pass a road-funding bill.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Business leaders are calling on legislators to pass a road-funding bill. In a press conference on Tuesday, members of the South Carolina Roads Coalition said there needs to be a solution passed this year. Members said it is critical that legislators work together to find a sustainable, long-term solution that fixes the state's roads and bridges.

"As of right now, there is no plan to address this problem. That is unacceptable for the future of this state," said Pete Selleck, the President of Michelin North America.

The latest proposal up for debate in the House would provide an additional $600 million every year for roadwork once fully phased in over five years. More than 60 percent of that money would come from raising the state's gas tax by 10 cents, to 26 cents per gallon.

Selleck said there many be other solutions down the road, but this is a place to start. "The business community doesn't care what the best plan is. They just want a plan that is going to work. A plan that is sufficient and sustainable long-term," he said.

Many business leaders said this is an issue that impacts the safety and economic prosperity for all South Carolinians.

"I believe that if we don't have a plan put in place this year, it's going to send a signal to the companies that are here, and to the companies that want to come here, that we aren't serious about solving this critical problem," said Selleck.

At the press conference, Selleck, along with other business owners, said they remain optimistic that the Legislature is ready to work together and put a plan in place that'll fix the roads.

This proposal would increase the gas tax, which Governor Henry McMaster says is a last resort option. The Roads Coalition said that will be up for debate in the Legislature, but they'll support that legislation as it moves through the process.

