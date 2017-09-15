Cajun Twist on Your Football Tailgate

Chef Ken Leysath shares his Shrimp Wonton Tacos.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Chef Ken Leysath, owner of Ken's All-Star Cart, joins News19 to share some tailgate ready Cajun foods.

His shrimp wonton tacos are an easy treat to make if you have last minute guests. The tacos are filled with grilled shrimp, homemade chili slaw and a lemon twist.

Chef Ken's Cajun Shrimp Bowl is made with shrimp, sweet corn, potatoes, sausage and garlic herb butter.

You can find Chef Ken at Ken's All-Star Cart at different locations in Columbia every day. You can find out where by checking their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

