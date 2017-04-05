Calhoun County Community Prepares Ahead of Storm

Damage from 04/03/17 Tornado (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Calhoun County, SC (WLTX) - One tornado ripped through Calhoun County on Monday and on Wednesday the area prepped for another storm.

"It's been just sort of unpredictable. Just trying to get water and things like that, just in case," Shawn Simpson said.

Simpson rushed to the grocery store in St. Matthews with his mother ahead of the storm.

"Tornados are some of the worst things on earth. That's the worst thing that you want to see and you never want to see anyone get hurt, especially during these times. It's just rough out here. Just to see people's property get damaged and things like that it's just the worst and I think that's what everyone is concerned about," he said.



And he's right. Others living in Calhoun County agreed.

"Seems like they hit in the place before we got here," one resident said.



But the county's Emergency Services said they have a plan in place.

"Today we started with a briefing from the National Weather Service," director Bill Minikiewicz.

They've been working all day getting ready.



"There is a plan. We have plans in place and once an incident occurs we go into response mode and this is when the first responders go out and they look for damage and make sure the people are safe and after that we go into the cleanup phase or the recovery phase," he said.

He added that there's no way to control it. And others said you've just got to be prepared and react as soon as possible.

© 2017 WLTX-TV