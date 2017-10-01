WLTX
Camden Man Killed After Four-Wheeler Flipped Over on Him, Officials Say

wltx 5:27 PM. EDT October 01, 2017

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A Camden man is dead following a four-wheeler accident Saturday night, according to the Kershaw County coroner. 

James Russell Ellis, Jr., 48, of the Camden/Lake Wateree area died Saturday night after his four-wheeler flipped over on top of him, according to Kershaw County coroner David West.

Officials say the accident happened around 8:55 p.m. Saturday off of Damascus Road in Kershaw County. 

Authorities say Ellis was helping a friend get a deer out of the woods when the four-wheeler he was riding flipped over on top of him. He was transported to the Kershaw County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival around 10:30 p.m., according to West.

 

 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


