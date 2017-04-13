Camden Organizers Combine Colonial, Carolina Cup into Single Event

2015 Colonial Cup (Photo: Beth Baldauf)

Camden, SC (WLTX) - The Carolina Cup Racing Association (CCRA) announced Thursday it will combine the Colonial Cup, traditionally held in the fall, and the Carolina Cup steeplechase races into one spring event.

The March 31, 2018 spring meet will feature both the historic Carolina Cup and the Marion Scott DuPont Colonial Cup, a race for the top steeplechase performers.

“The Carolina Cup has always been our flagship event, and adding the Colonial Cup to the program will provide new significance to the spring meet," said Carolina Cup CEO Nick Ellis. Ellis said it will also allow CCRA to focus its efforts on the spring meet and its commitment to its charitable beneficiary, The Health Services District of Kershaw County.

Ellis said the decision to eliminate the fall meet was not taken lightly and results from decades of financial losses on the November event. “Quite frankly, the organization tried everything possible to maintain the Colonial Cup meet on its original fall date,” Ellis said. “But times have changed; college football has grown in importance and resulted in significantly lower attendance and revenue at the Colonial Cup.”

Ellis said the change continues to honor Marion Scott's commitment to having the highest quality racing at Springdale.

© 2017 WLTX-TV