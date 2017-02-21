Camden Police Officers Suited With Body Cameras

Police officers patrolling the community in Camden now have another layer of protection, body cameras. (Photo: WLTX)

Camden, SC (WLTX) - Police officers patrolling the community in Camden now have another layer of protection, body cameras.

The department received $26,000 of state funding for 25 cameras. The 18 patrol and school resource officers began wearing the devices just last week.

“It gives the officers confidence in terms of their contact with the public that the events that actually occur have been recorded,” Camden Police Chief Joseph Floyd explained.

Camden Police Department Training Sergeant Tim LeGault said any time the officer has contact with a citizen; the camera is to be turned on.



LeGault said they have Taser Axon Body 2 cameras which will automatically turn on once the officer activates their Taser or if the officer turns on their blue lights.

The police chief said this is a huge asset especially when an officer is in a life or death situation and may not remember to turn on the camera. He said that feature helps the officer to focus on what’s at hand.

“We were trying to find a mechanism that would give us a greater likelihood of these cameras being on,” Floyd explained.

Officers say the body cameras are helpful for the entire community.

“It helps them have confidence that our officers are accountable for what they do,” Floyd said. “Police officers have to be accountable for their actions.”

