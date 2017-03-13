Campground Arson Didn't Break Community's Spirit

Fire investigators are trying to determine how numerous cabins at an Orangeburg County campground burned down. (Photo: WLTX)

Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX)- Fire investigators are trying to determine how numerous cabins at an Orangeburg County campground burned down.

Chief Operations Officer, Teddy Wolfie says it's an arson investigation, meaning someone set the fire deliberately. The initial call came in around 10:40p.m. as a grass fire, now they think someone set it but they're trying to figure out why?

Cattle Creek Campground was started in the 1800's by a handful of families. Since then, it's been passed on generation to generation. Each one of the cabins mean something to a family and 15 of them are now burned down to the ground. There was a total of 36 cabins.

Trustee Harry Wimberly said they're waving the rules for this year's event in July. They plan to clean up the spots and allow families to put up temporary tents to partake in the activities.

