Can you escape The Final Door escape room? (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The term "escape room" is a relatively common term when it comes to entertainment activities nowadays. And while most of us have heard of them, we may not really know what they're all about.

Alexis Fenske owns The Final Door, an escape room in Cayce, South Carolina.

"In a nut shell, you and your friends go into a room, you get 60 minutes to try to escape," Fenske said. "You've got to find clues, solve puzzles, put two-and-two together. The room is themed, it's gonna be a whole story, a whole adventure. Every room is totally different."

The Final Door offers four different themed rooms to choose from.

Jerimy Woodall frequently goes to escape room for fun.

"If you think you know a lot about puzzles, throw that out the window," Woodall said. "If you think you know nothing about puzzles, throw that out the window. It's various degrees. You don't have to be a genius. It's fun, and sometimes the dumbest answer is the right one."

Typically you would do these rooms with four to six people.

"They're incredibly fun, incredibly addicting," Fenske said. "As far as coming up with puzzles, we sit down at lunch and brain storm and have a few drinks and come up with as many ideas as possible, and that's really probably how we come up with some of our best idea."

The clues and puzzles can come from anywhere in the room. Sometimes the clues are linear, which means you have to solve one clue before moving on to the next, but some are non-linear, which means everyone could be looking for answers to different clues that aren't related, except for an end result. The key is to work together to solve the clues.

"It's a thrill for me. It's walking into something completely unknown. It's having fun and meeting new people, and people you bring with you," Woodall said. "It's so hands-on. One of the things they tell you is everything may or may not be a clue. So you literally are looking at a candle holder for five minutes going, this goes somewhere doesn't it... No it don't."

And these rooms have been specifically designed to make getting out, very difficult.

"Most of the rooms have about a 30 percent success rate," Fenske explained. "Some are a little bit higher, some are a little bit lower, but that would be the average."

The Final Door says they try to introduce new rooms about every six month, so that people can come back and try new rooms often.

