Candidate to Replace Mulvaney Attacks Rivals on Facebook

Columbia, SC (AP/WLTX)- A South Carolina Republican running to replace U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney has blasted two GOP rivals for voting to remove the Confederate flag from the state's capital.



In an ad on her campaign Facebook page, Republican Sheri Few attacked election rivals Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman, who voted to remove the flag after white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine African-Americans at Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston.



Few said in the ad that Norman and Pope votes to take the flag down from the Confederate memorial is "a war on our history." She also calls for leaders to "stand up and stop political correctness."



Sumter Democrat Archie Parnell said in a statement that Republican leaders and candidates need to reject the hate Few's campaign promotes. Few said in a news release that Parnell's comments were an affront to people who understand "our" history, and it cannot be destroyed for political correctness.

