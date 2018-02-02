Capital City Grill Shares Easy Recipes to make for the Big Game

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Capital City Grill joined News 19 to share easy recipes that are sure to impress your guests as they watch the NFL Championship on Sunday.

If you have fans cheering on both teams, no worries. Chef Richard Conklin says for Boston fans, a New England lobster roll is the way to go. Combine lobster meat, celery, lemon juice, mayonnaise, old bay and hot sauce before spooning it onto a roll.

For Philadelphia fans, make Philly cheesesteaks with beer cheese. The cheese combines cubed cream cheese, sharp cheddar cheese and a dark beer. After mixing, leave it on low heat for 45 minutes.

And no game day spread is complete without wings, chips, dip and chili.

