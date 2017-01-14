Car Breaks Down During Clemson Parade, Fans Give It a Push

(Photo: WLTX)

Clemson, SC (WLTX) - Things are running so smoothly for Clemson these days, even car trouble can't stall their celebration.

During the Tigers' victory parade, one of the cars taking part had some trouble (you could even see a little smoke coming out of the engine.)

Fortunately, those, fellow fans came to the rescue, and gave the vehicle a push until it could get out of the way for the rest of the parade to take part.

Approximately 30,000 people lined the streets for the parade, and an estimated 60,000 or more filled the state.

