(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department says a car crashed into a home after eluding a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Deputies say the driver kept driving when a traffic stop was initiated on Devine Street, and crashed into the side of a residence on the 900 block of Beltline Boulevard.

The crash is under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.

