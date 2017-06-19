Close I-20 West Lanes Reopened; Car Fire Cleared wltx 7:45 PM. EDT June 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Two right lanes of I-20 West near Exit 65 (US-176; Broad River Road) have been reopened after a car faire Monday evening. The accident happened at 6:37 p.m., according to SCDOT, and was cleared around 7:16 p.m. © 2017 WLTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS GRAPHIC: Shootout in Myrtle Beach Streamed on Facebook Live Swimmer Missing in Downtown Columbia Drive-by shooting Investigation Dad pushes Academic Excellence Over Athletics Hit and Run Leaves One Dead in Lexington 4-Year-Old Killed by 6-Year-old Deputies Investigating Fatal Shooting Beyonce, Jay Z Welcome Twins 1 Dead in Hit and Run in Sumter Escaped Inmates Captured in Tennessee More Stories SLED Investigating Sumter School District After… Jun 19, 2017, 4:29 p.m. Tropical Storm Bret Forms, But That's Not the System… Jun 19, 2017, 5:34 p.m. Dog Stolen with Car Found, Reunited With Owner Jun 19, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
