WLTX
Close

I-20 West Lanes Reopened; Car Fire Cleared

wltx 7:45 PM. EDT June 19, 2017

Two right lanes of I-20 West near Exit 65 (US-176; Broad River Road) have been reopened after a car faire Monday evening. 

The accident happened at 6:37 p.m., according to SCDOT, and was cleared around 7:16 p.m. 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories