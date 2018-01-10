Car Fire in Drive-Thru Prompts Evacuation of Lexington Chick-fil-A

(Photo: Lexington County)

LEXINGTON, SC (WLTX) - Emergency crews are responding to a car fire in the drive-thru at a Midlands Chick-fil-A .

The Chick-fil-A on Sunset Drive in Lexington has been evacuated as crews respond to a car fire in the drive-thru lane, according to Lexington County. The parking lot is also blocked off, according to officials.

A witness tells News 19 that the Lexington Fire Department responded immediately.

There is no word on any injuries or damages at this point.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 19 for updates as they become available.

© 2018 WLTX-TV