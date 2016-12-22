Vehicle Hits Child Walking on Sidewalk, Suspect Wanted

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for the driver who they say struck a child, then left the scene of an accident.

The collision happened late Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Two Notch Road. Officers say the child was walking with the mother when the car struck the child.

Paramedics took the child to the hospital for treatment. It's not known how serious the injuries are. It's also unclear if the mother sustained any type of injuries.

Officers have released a picture of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information in this case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.