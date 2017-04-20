USC and Columbia Police Investigate Campus Armed Robbery

Police lights.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Carolina Alert was issued Friday at 12:46 a.m. after an armed robbery happened at the intersection of Blossom and Sumter Streets.

USC's Carolina Alert was sent out via text messages to any person that is registered with the system, as well as Twitter.

Police gave a vague suspect description but said the suspects ran in the direction of the Blossom street garage.

A second alert was sent out at 1:14 a.m. with an update that the suspects were not believed to be in the area, but USC police are still continuing to investigate.

