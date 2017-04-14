Carolina Water Service in Hot Water Again

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man Killed in Midlands Steel Plant Accident
-
Woman Accused of Making Dozens of False 911 Calls
-
Richland Deputies Search for Missing Teen
-
Marine fighting for his freedom over gun incident
-
Couple Charged with Unlawful Conduct of Child
-
One Dead After Accident on I-26 East
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
5 Arrested in Gang-Related Shooting at Club
-
Richland Deputies Debut New High-Tech Rifle
-
Mom upset when daughter set rows behind her on flight
More Stories
-
Carolina Water Service in Hot Water AgainApr 14, 2017, 7:20 p.m.
-
Volunteers Wash Feet of the Homeless on Good FridayApr 14, 2017, 8:10 p.m.
-
Colonial, Carolina Cup to Combine into Single Spring MeetApr 14, 2017, 7:02 p.m.