Carowinds Roller Coaster Stalls Mid-Ride, Parkgoers Say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Several witnesses have told WCNC that a popular roller coaster in the Carowinds amusement part was stuck for nearly 30 minutes Saturday.

The roller coaster, the Intimidator, required on-scene assistance and was reportedly shut down following the ordeal.

Carowinds crews reportedly had to come open the lap belts manually and let the stranded riders off down a set of maintenance stairs.

No injuries were reported, and officials have not released any information as to the cause of the shut down at this point.

The park's website lists the Intimidator coaster at 232 ft fall and 5,300 ft long. It also travels at speeds up to 80 mph, making it the fastest, tallest, and longest rollercoaster in the southeast region.

