"Carry the Fallen" Highlights PTSD

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An average of 20 veterans commit suicide every day, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is said to be a contributing factor.

That is why Active Heroes, an organization combating veteran suicide, held the Carry the Fallen event at Sesquicentennial Park on Sunday.

"Veterans like myself wake up some mornings and we don't know if we want to get through the day," said Jazmin Ojeda, the team leader for Active Heroes in the Columbia area.

Ojeda and her husband, Ramon C. Ojeda, were both deployed in Iraq when she learned he had been killed in an ambush.

"It's a day to day struggle trying to find a reason to continue to move forward for my children," Ojeda said.

"I was in a very dark place in a point of my life when things no longer made sense," said Andy Brueggen, a veteran who attended the event.

Brueggen says after 16 years in the army, he tried to commit suicide.

"I was burnt out," Brueggen said. "The aftermath of years of fighting still continue for a very long time."

It is because of that emotional weight that the Carry the Fallen group loaded up on physical weight. Participants walked a total of six miles carrying bags full of heavy items, symbolizing the weight carried by our veterans.

"We don't realize how much weight we carry as a veteran, we tend to be the person that helps instead of the person asking for help," Ojeda said.

Although they say the two could never compare, it offers a shred of understanding for those who could never know.

"It'll never be a one to one match-up," Brueggen said, "but you're tired. You know, you feel the pressure on your body."

For the veterans, it offers a way to cope.

"We're creating camaraderie so that when you're having that bad day you can reach out to somebody that you met here," Ojeda said. "It gives them a reason to continue to go."

