Cashews Sold In SC Under Recall

Jersey City, NJ (WLTX) -- We're On Your Side with a recall of some cashews sold in South Carolina.

Star Snacks Co. of Jersey City, NJ is voluntarily recalling two lots of Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt due to the potential presence of glass pieces.

The affected product was distributed in 8.0oz canisters under the following label:

Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt, Net Weight 8.0 oz. (227 grams)

UPC code 041498179366

Code: Best by date 11/27/18 & 11/28/18 (printed on the bottom of the can)

No other product is affected by this voluntary recall.



The product was distributed to ALDI stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC., Wisconsin and West Virginia.

If you have the nuts, do not eat them and return them to your local Aldi store for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593 or RecallFEQ01@gmail.com, Monday-Friday 9 am – 2 pm EST.

