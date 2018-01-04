Cat rescued from tree in Clarksville after surviving several cold nights

Cat in tree, 5NEWS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – A Clarksville cat is safe after being stuck in a tree for several days, surviving the cold temperatures.

A neighbor told CBS affiliate 5NEWS that the tree was too high for a ladder, and the volunteer fire department does not rescue cats in trees.

Neighbor Danna Schneider said the cat had been in the tree since Saturday. Temperatures had been below freezing until Wednesday afternoon when the cat finally came down.

The cat was weathering the freezing nights, and would not come out of the tree until rescued with a boost from 5NEWS photographer Israel Rodruguez.



