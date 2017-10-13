Cattle and the Kids: Behind the Scenes at the Fair

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - While wandering the South Carolina State Fair, you may have noticed some kids walking around with some cattle.

Families from all over have traveled to the fair to show off their animals like cows. This week at the fair, a lot of the cattle on site are dairy cows.

We talked to the kids about their experience with taking care of these four-legged animals. Come to find out, some have been preparing with their cattle to enter a competition to win scholarships.

Watch the story about one kid's perspective on the event and to see her special relationship with her cow.

