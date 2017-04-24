Cause of Death Released for Second Victim of Fatal Lake Murray Accident

Shawn Lanier (Photo: Family photo)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the cause of death of the second victim killed in this past weekend's fatal accident on Lake Murray.

Fisher says Shawn Lanier, 28, died of blunt force trauma to the head sustained in the collision.

She'd earlier confirmed that the other man killed in the accident, 37-year-old Daniel Phillips, also died of blunt force trauma. Another person aboard their boat is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the 16-foot boat Phillips and Lanier were in was hit by a 32-foot boat just after 11 p.m. Friday near Dreher Island.

It took crews until Saturday afternoon to find Lanier's body.

DNR officials say there were seven people total involved in the crash. There were no reported injuries on the larger boat.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

Phillips was the owner of "All Things Wild," a nuisance wildlife control business in Columbia, and Phillips was an employee of the business.

