Cause of Fire that Killed 4 Family Members 'Undetermined,' But Not Suspicious

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they were not able to determine a cause of a fire that killed four family members this week, but say there's nothing suspicious about it.

SLED Spokesman Thom Berry said Thursday said the investigation is now complete.

The fire killed 34-year-old Amanda Kelly, 42-year-old Scott Kelly, 9-year-old Elizabeth Kelly, and 10-month-old Judah Kelly.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Thursday that the four all died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Two other children, Bekah and Jared Kelly, were able to escape, as was the children's grandmother. The grandmother did receive some burn injuries that were described as minor.

The family was a part of Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce. Amanda, or Mandy as church leaders called her, was a woman's leader with the church and a blogger. Scott Kelly was a deacon and worked in the information technology department at the University of South Carolina.

