Cayce, SC (WLTX)-- The Cayce Department of Public Safety needs the community’s help to locate a missing 15 year old girl.

Jurnee Smith-McBeth left her residence in Cayce on May 8, 2017 and has not been seen by her family since that date.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

