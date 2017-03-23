WLTX
CBS Renews 18 Series for 2017-18 Season

wltx 1:03 PM. EDT March 23, 2017

Los Angeles, CA - CBS has announced early renewals of 18 returning series for the 2017-2018 season. 

The shows renewed to date include 6 comedies, 9 dramas, 1 reality series, 2 newsmagazines and a roster of hit programs across every night of the week. They also include the #1 scripted program/comedy The Big Bang Theory; the #1 drama NCIS; the #1 new series Bull; the #1 new comedy Kevin Can Wait; and the #1 newsmagazine 60 Minutes.

In addition, 5 freshman shows are part of the Network’s early renewals, including Bull, Kevin Can Wait, MacGyver, Man with a Plan and Superior Donuts.

Following are the renewed series to date for the 2017-2018 season:

  • The Big Bang Theory
  • Blue Bloods
  • Bull
  • Hawaii Five-O
  • Kevin Can Wait
  • Life In Pieces
  • MacGyver
  • Madam Secretary
  • Man With a Plan
  • Mom
  • NCIS
  • NCIS: Los Angeles
  • NCIS: New Orleans
  • Scorpion
  • Superior Donuts
  • Survivor
  • 48 Hours
  • 60 Minutes

Additional returning series pick-ups for next season will be announced at a later date.

CBS will finish the current season as America’s Most Watched Network for the 14th time in 15 years. The Network will announce its new fall 2017-2018 schedule on Wednesday, May 17 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.


