CBS Renews 18 Series for 2017-18 Season

CBS Renews 18 Series for the 2017-2018 Season (Photo: CBS)

Los Angeles, CA - CBS has announced early renewals of 18 returning series for the 2017-2018 season.

The shows renewed to date include 6 comedies, 9 dramas, 1 reality series, 2 newsmagazines and a roster of hit programs across every night of the week. They also include the #1 scripted program/comedy The Big Bang Theory; the #1 drama NCIS; the #1 new series Bull; the #1 new comedy Kevin Can Wait; and the #1 newsmagazine 60 Minutes.

In addition, 5 freshman shows are part of the Network’s early renewals, including Bull, Kevin Can Wait, MacGyver, Man with a Plan and Superior Donuts.

Following are the renewed series to date for the 2017-2018 season:

The Big Bang Theory

Blue Bloods

Bull

Hawaii Five-O

Kevin Can Wait

Life In Pieces

MacGyver

Madam Secretary

Man With a Plan

Mom

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

Scorpion

Superior Donuts

Survivor

48 Hours

60 Minutes

Additional returning series pick-ups for next season will be announced at a later date.

CBS will finish the current season as America’s Most Watched Network for the 14th time in 15 years. The Network will announce its new fall 2017-2018 schedule on Wednesday, May 17 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.