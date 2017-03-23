CBS Renews 18 Series for 2017-18 Season

Los Angeles, CA - CBS has announced early renewals of 18 returning series for the 2017-2018 season.
The shows renewed to date include 6 comedies, 9 dramas, 1 reality series, 2 newsmagazines and a roster of hit programs across every night of the week. They also include the #1 scripted program/comedy The Big Bang Theory; the #1 drama NCIS; the #1 new series Bull; the #1 new comedy Kevin Can Wait; and the #1 newsmagazine 60 Minutes.
In addition, 5 freshman shows are part of the Network’s early renewals, including Bull, Kevin Can Wait, MacGyver, Man with a Plan and Superior Donuts.
Following are the renewed series to date for the 2017-2018 season:
- The Big Bang Theory
- Blue Bloods
- Bull
- Hawaii Five-O
- Kevin Can Wait
- Life In Pieces
- MacGyver
- Madam Secretary
- Man With a Plan
- Mom
- NCIS
- NCIS: Los Angeles
- NCIS: New Orleans
- Scorpion
- Superior Donuts
- Survivor
- 48 Hours
- 60 Minutes
Additional returning series pick-ups for next season will be announced at a later date.
CBS will finish the current season as America’s Most Watched Network for the 14th time in 15 years. The Network will announce its new fall 2017-2018 schedule on Wednesday, May 17 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
