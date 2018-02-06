CDs Obsolete After Best Buy Stops Sale?

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - According to Billboard, entertainment retailer Best Buy announced that they will no longer sell compact discs.

The move is expected to happen in July.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America CDs hit their peak in the year 2000 with over 940 million units sold, but that number fell to 99 million units in 2016.

The move could make CDs nearly obsolete. Vinyl-records have made a resurgence and streaming is becoming a dominant standard for listeners, but does that mean you won't be able to find your favorite album on CD? Not quite.

Small businesses throughout the Midlands that sell CDs include Papa Jazz in Columbia, Scratch N' Spin in West Columbia and Turntable City in Lexington.

"There are lots of people who have no idea how to turn on a computer," Alex McCollum said.

McCollum is the store manager at Papa Jazz.

"And they know that they only want that one song for a birthday party or event that's coming up and they've got to get it somewhere, so that's why we're still here and why we're selling tons of them," he said.

And if you're out of luck you can always make a mix.

