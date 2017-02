(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tuesday is National Send A Card To A Friend Day where you're encouraged to put down your cell phone and take the time to send a card.

If you want to celebrate, you can send an Ecard online, buy a card, or even make a card yourself.

Whichever way you choose, set aside a couple of minutes to write a short note and send it to make a friend's day.

