Celebrate National Wear Red Day

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Friday is National Wear Red Day. People are encouraged to wear red to support the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women movement in their fight against heart disease and strokes.

Go Red for Women encourages women and heart disease awareness, and to advocate for research and more effective action for women's heart health. The national movement challenges women to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. It also gives them the tools they need to lead a heart-healthy life.

The American Heart Association says the five numbers that all women should know to take control of their heart health are:

Total cholesterol HDL (good) cholesterol Blood pressure Blood sugar Body mass index (BMI)

Knowing these numbers can help women and their healthcare provider determine their risk for developing cardiovascular diseases. It's time for all women to learn the most critical numbers in their - their hearts depend on it.

Here's how:

Understand risk factors - There are some you can control like blood pressure, smoking, cholesterol, lack of regular physical activity, and some you can't control like age, gender and family history. Know your numbers - Know your total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index (BMI). Take action and manage your numbers - Schedule a separate visit with your healthcare provider to learn these numbers and commit them to memory.

