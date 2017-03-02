Celebrate Read Across America Day

(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Thursday is Read Across America Day, where organizations across the country hold events to encourage kids to get excited about reading.

The National Education Association has promoted reading across the country for 19 years and selected March 2 as the day to celebrate.

The day also celebrates the birthday of children’s author Dr. Seuss.

Schools and libraries across the midlands are participating by dressing up, having fun activities, and reading a good book:

Pine Grove Elementary School - They're inviting local men to read to students through out the day. They'll have a literacy parade through the school's hallways from 1:15 to 1:30 p.m. Students can dress up as their favorite storybook characters.

EdVenture Children's Museum - South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant's office will hold a Dr. Seuss book reading session at 2 p.m. Dr. Seuss books will be distributed throughout the day.

Claflin University - More than 1,400 students from Orangeburg Consolidate School Districts Three, Four, and Five will visit the university at 11 a.m. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.

W.A. Perry Middle School - Families are invited to enjoy an evening of games, reading, refreshments, and fun. The Family Literacy Night will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

H.B. Rhame Elementary School - The Cat in the Hat will visit their after school program to promote the importance and joy of reading at 4 p.m.

Harvin Clarendon County Library - Families can enjoy stories and activities from 4 to 5 p.m.

News 19's TV personalities, Chuck Ringwalt and Mary Sturgill read to the students at C.A. Taylor Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

Morning anchor, Ashley Izbicki will read to students at Gateway Academy on Thursday morning.

How are you celebrating Read Across America Day? Check out this picture of Mr. Austin. He's a teacher at Oakland Elementary School in Sumter.

