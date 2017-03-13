Heavy Smoke Coming from Business in Columbia's Vista

Huger Street Fire (Photo: Sonia Gutierrez, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a business on fire in Columbia's Congaree Vista.

The business, located at 420 Huger Street, appears to be at Alsco, a local uniform and linen rental company.

There was heavy smoke throughout the building, according to the fire department. Shortly before 8 p.m., officials indicated the fire was under control and crews were checking for hot spots. At this time, firefighters say there are no reported injuries.

One lane of traffic is currently closed in the 400 block of Huger Street, northbound.

