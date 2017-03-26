(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The chance for rain will continue into the new workweek. Temperatures will remain warm.

Sunday was partly cloudy. High temperatures climbed into the upper 70s across the Midlands. There were a few light showers around the area, but most of us stayed dry.

The chance for rain will continue Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s for highs and it will be mild at night.

A weak cold front will pass through the Midlands early Wednesday morning. This will bring a break from the rain, but temperatures will still be warm. There will be an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms by late Thursday and into Friday as another weather system approaches.

The rain should move out in time for next weekend. Temperatures will remain warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

© 2017 WLTX-TV