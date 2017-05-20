Chance of Thunderstorms Sunday

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Saturday was dry and hot, but the chance for rain returns Sunday.

The hot weather this past week will continued into first half of the weekend. It was mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the Midlands Saturday.

Very warm readings will continue into Sunday, but there will be a change in the weather. An approaching cold front will help increase the cloudiness and there will be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Monday to start your workweek. The combination of clouds and rain will help keep temperatures down slightly. The cold front will pass through the Midlands Monday night.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday, and there will still be another chance for afternoon thunderstorms. More showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday as another cold front passes through the region. The rain will come to an end Wednesday night.

Cooler, drier air will push into the Midlands behind the front resulting in a pleasant end to the workweek. Enjoy it as temperatures will be heating up going into the Memorial Day weekend. It should be dry next weekend.

