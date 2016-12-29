Changes to Dreher HS Causing Controversy

Changes to Dreher High School causing controversy (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Plans for additions to a midlands high school HAVE become a controversy in their neighborhood.

"Our kids at Dreher deserve the same opportunities, the same facilities that everyone else has," said Michael Burkett, the athletic booster club president at Dreher High School.

Burkett says their lack of athletic facilities put the students at a disadvantage.

"They do not offer comparable facilities to what students are being offered across the district as well as being offered across the midlands," Burkett said.

Burkett says the school wants to build five regulation tennis courts, and a competition field. The problem is that the school's zoning classification does not allow them to build on the property.

"When they tore down the old Dreher High School and they built the new Dreher High School, they acquired some additional property and they got the zoning that they have now."

Brian Cook, the zoning administrator for the City of Columbia, says their particular classification comes with limitations.

"They're kind of locked in on what they can and can't do as far as any uses," Cook said, "if they're going to expand the building or fields or anything they would do on the property that would be an expansion."

However, those limitations were part of an agreement made with the neighboring communities 13 years ago when the new Dreher High School was built. The school was to keep competition fields off of the property to prevent traffic, noise, and lights. They also agreed to a separation between the school and neighborhoods.

We spoke with five homeowners in the Historic Heathwood neighborhood - they did not want to talk on camera - but told us they are strongly against the additions and feel the district is going back on their word.

Still, the city could rezone the area.

"We'd want to look at is this negatively going to affect the community or is this good for the community, or is it somewhere between," Cook said, "is there a compromise?"

Burkett says Dreher has been a good neighbor for over 70 years and believes that can continue.

"We can do that with the facilities and by putting in good neighborly restrictions on how they're used," Burkett said.