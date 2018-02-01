Chapin Principal Named One of Columbia's 50 Most Influential People

Chapin High School Principal Dr. Akil Ross has been recognized by Columbia Business Monthly magazine as one of the 50th most influential people in the region.

This announcement comes on the heels of Dr. Ross being named the 2018 National Association of Secondary School Principals' (NASSP) National Principal of the Year.



"I have honestly run out of words for how the last several months have turned out," Ross said. "I am so humbled by Columbia Business Monthly magazine recognizing myself as one of the area's most influential people. The thing is, it isn't about me. I have the privilege of serving the wonderful community of Chapin, South Carolina and the students and staff here. Together, we are one heartbeat and I am just a small pulse in something great here."



As an instructional leader, Ross models best practices and consistently challenges faculty members to grow professionally, as he understands the important link between professional growth and student performance. Under Ross's leadership, Chapin High was recognized as a Palmetto's Finest School Award recipient in 2015.



Not content with an 82 percent proficiency rate and 92 percent graduation rate, Ross challenged his faculty to aim for 100. The challenge sparked the analysis of trend data to identify students at most risk of dropping out, then soliciting funding for a "school after school" to extend instructional services for those students. Chapin High's graduation rate now exceeds 96 percent and its proficiency rates continue to climb.



District Five Superintendent Dr. Stephen Hefner continues to be amazed at the growing list of accolades for Ross.



"We are so fortunate to have an extraordinary leader in Dr. Ross here in District Five," Hefner said. "His guidance, knowledge and wisdom have not only been an asset to Chapin High School, but to our entire district. The leadership he possesses is truly one of a kind and we cannot congratulate him enough on the many accomplishments he has earned."

