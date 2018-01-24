Chapin Woman Embezzled $121K from Columbia Business

(Photo: urfinguss, urfinguss)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Officials say a 40-year-old Chapin woman defrauded a Columbia court reporting business of over $121,000.

Yvonne Sanchez reportedly opened fake accounts at All South Federal Credit Union while working as a bookkeeper at EveryWord from July 2014 through June 2016.

Sanchez diverted checks into personal accounts instead of depositing checks made payable to EveryWod into a legitimate business account at First Community, according to a report.

She was sentenced to 15 months in jail for bank fraud and ordered to pay $121,461.76 in restitution to EveryWord.

