Charleston Church Murderer's Visit Tapes Released

Family visit tapes show convicted murderer Dylann Roof in jail darkly joking about doing something “worse.” At times he appeared unaware of the trial that faced him. (Photo: Pool via Charleston Post and Courier, WLTX)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) – Tapes of the man convicted of shooting and killing nine Black worshippers were released Tuesday.

The almost 3 hours’ worth of tapes from November and December of last year show Dylann Roof in jail speaking with his family members. He darkly joked about doing something “worse,” and at times seemed unaware of the trial that faced him.

Throughout the tapes, Roof discussed his disapproval of his defense attorneys. He refers to them as “evil,” “sneaky” and “sick.”

Roof's Threat

One of the most notable parts of the tapes is when Roof tells his father Ben Roof, that he is planning to do something before his trial.

“I’m going to do something worse,” Roof said without specifying.

His father gets upset and starts crying.

Roof laughs and tells his mother Amy Roof that he was joking.

“I thought it was funny,” Roof said.

“Baby, nothing can be worse than what you’ve already done,” Roof’s mom said.

Roof’s father tells his son that everything Roof does reflects the family. Roof’s father curses and gets upset with his son.

“Don’t be an idiot Dylann,” Roof’s father said. “I don’t know how you could make things any worse Dylann but don’t fu**ing do it.”

Roof's Parents Question His Mental State

Throughout the videos, Roof often asks weird questions to his parents.

At one point, Roof asks his father what a judge does, who is in on trial and what is court?

He tells his mother he has syphilis and Hashimoto’s disease. He also claims he cannot read or write and says his brain is deteriorating.

At times he laughs at his questions and sometimes random questions.

His parents often question his mental state.

“I think you should’ve gone the mental health plea,” his father says at one point.

“What’s wrong with you?” Roof’s father questions him several times.

“They say I have autism,” Roof tells his father at one point.

“You do,” Roof’s father says. “Apparently you have something.”

Roof denies the claims and says he is being misdiagnosed.

“Are you mentally stable because I don’t think you are,” Roof’s mom says to him.

Roof's Distrust of His Lawyers

“Do not trust my lawyers,” Roof said. “They’re tricking you.”

His mother tells him that his lawyers are good people.

“I hate them,” Roof said about his lawyers. He also calls them “evil” and says that the prosecution is more honest.

“They’ve got issues,” Roof said. “They’re sick.”

“Guess where you’re sitting buddy,” Roof’s father says at one point. “They’re trying to help you.”

Effects on Family

Roof’s father tells his son that he has had depression for about a year and a half.

“That’s when I came to jail,” Roof replied.

“That’s what sort of happened buddy,” Roof’s dad said. “You created this mess.”

His father tells him how he caused his mother to have a heart attack, Roof claims it is not his fault.

His younger sister Morgan comes to visit him with their father in one of the tapes.

She tells him how she sees him on the internet and how he looked “stupid” in his home videos shown in court.

The two argue and joke as you would expect from most siblings.

The conversation turns dark when they start talking about his execution and whether or not family can be there.

Roof says two of his family members are allowed to be there and that he will invite his sister.

“All I can do is love you,” Roof’s mom says.

His mother constantly tells her son how much she misses and loves him

In one tape their allotted time is extended but Roof is not pleased.

“I don’t know what I’m going to talk to you about for 26 more minutes,” the convicted killer said.

At one point his mother snaps and says “I’m your mother.”

At the end of the last tape, it’s one of the only times we hear Roof show affection to any of his family members.

“Love you too, bye,” he says to his mother.

Politics with Dad

“I’m going to ask them for a printout of how much money they’ve spent,” Roof said to his dad during the tapes.

They both agree that the trial is too expensive.

His father refers to court officials as "retards."

At one point, Roof’s father starts talking about Donald Trump and how he was going to drain the swamp.

“At least we don’t have crooked Hillary Clinton in there,” Roof’s father said.

Roof smirks and the two talk about Roof liking Bernie Sanders.

Other Conversations

The murderer talked about simple things throughout the tapes like jail food, listening to his radio and buying new clothes.

He perked up when his mother told him about his cats. He was concerned with their diet and scolded his mother for giving them too many treats.

The videos can only be watched by appointment only at the federal courthouse in Charleston.

A federal jury sentenced Roof to death for his crimes. Roof accepted a guilty plea to his state charges and received nine life charges.

