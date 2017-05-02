Police Search for Missing 16-year-old Charleston Girl

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - Charleston police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Police say Melah Jenkins did not return home from West Ashley High School Monday afternoon. She was last seen at the school at 2:15 p.m.
Jenkins was last wearing a light blue dress with white stripes and black flat shoes.
Anyone with information should call 843.743.7200 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
