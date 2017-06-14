Charleston Port Terminal Evacuated As Authorities Investigate Threat

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) - Coast Guard officials say a terminal at the Port of Charleston has been evacuated because of a claim about a threat aboard a ship.



Coast Guard Sector Charleston commander Capt. Greg Stump tells WCIV-TV (http://bit.ly/2s32DGI) that employees have been evacuated Wednesday night and a portion of the Cooper River has been closed.





Authorities were made aware of a potential threat in a container aboard the vessel Maersk Memphis in the Port of Charleston at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement released from the U.S. Coast Guard 7th District Southeast.

Coast Guard officials say the Maersk Memphis is currently moored at Charleston's Wando terminal, which has been evacuated while law enforcement units from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies investigate the threat.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston commander Capt. Greg Stump told WCIV-TV that a portion of the Cooper River has been closed, as well. Stump says a YouTube conspiracy theorist reported a suspected threat aboard a container ship in the port.

Stumps says the threat is more to the vessel than public safety, and authorities are investigating out of caution.

An unified command has been established to oversee the coordinated response, according to Coast Guard officials.

WLTX, Associated Press