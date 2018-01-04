Charleston Remains Blanketed in Snow and Ice

(Photo: Nic Jones/WLTX)

CHARLESTON, SC (WLTX) - Road conditions remain dangerous as slick ice and snow still cover many roads in Charleston and the Lowcountry after approximately 5 inches of snow fell in the area on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, Meeting Street was still covered in ice.

(Photo: Nic Jones/WLTX)

A lot of the snow snow still cover the ground in the Holy City, too.

Many restaurants and stores were still closed on Thursday, and we didn't see too many locals wandering around downtown. However, a cruise line stopping off in Charleston had many tourists out and about downtown.

We spoke with two cruise passengers from Philadelphia, who said they left Pennsylvania to escape the snow. They certainly weren't expecting to see an of the white stuff here in Charleston.

Snow and ice have been slowly melting Thursday in Charleston, but many of the roads are still slick. Ice onm the roadways continues to be the biggest problem and officials expect any melted accumulation to re-freeze Thursday night.

Officials continue to encourage people in the area to stay off the roads if possible.

