Check Those Tickets! $300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 Ticket Sold in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - One lucky Palmetto Cash 5 player won $300,000 on Friday, according to SC Education Lottery officials. The winning ticket was bought at Gaz-Bah #14 at 951 Chestnut Street in Orangeburg, officials say.

Officials say the winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Friday, January 12, for a prize of $300,000. The ticket-holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, to see the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000.

Officials urge players to check their tickets to if they are the lucky winner:

Palmetto Cash 5 – Friday, January 12

1, 3, 15, 16, and 38 (Power-Up: 3)

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $300,000 prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

More than 4,600 winning tickets won prizes from $1 up to $300,000 in Friday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing, officials say. And more than 3,000 of them spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed.The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,606,214.

