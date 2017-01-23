(Photo: Lexington Police via @LexingtonPD)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County fire officials are looking into what two chemicals caused a spill Monday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Ginny Lane near Sunset Blvd.

Police say the chemical spill happened inside a panel truck when two different chemicals mixed together causing a chemical reaction.

Five businesses in the area had to be evacuated but we are told the roadway is open.



