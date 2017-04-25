Chesterfield County Woman Killed in Kershaw County Head-On Crash

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A Chesterfield County woman was killed in a head-on crash in Kershaw County Tuesday morning, according to Kershaw County coroner David West.

At approximately 7:07 a.m., Lydia Roscoe, 22, of Chesterfield, SC was headed north on Highway 1 in Cassatt, when she was involved in a head-on collision near Park Road, West says. Roscoe, who was driving a 2010 Honda Accord, was transported to Palmetto Health Richland, where she died in surgery just before 8 a.m.

© 2017 WLTX-TV